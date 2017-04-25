Indiana Governor to Sign Roads Bill

Indiana state lawmakers handed Governor Eric Holcomb several bills as the legislative session wrapped up. Gov. Holcomb must now decide whether to sign these bills or issue vetoes. The bills he plans to sign include the state budget and the long-term roads bill.

The final version of the roads bill includes a $.10 increase in the gas tax and new fees at the BMV. The State will also look at tolling options, with Gov. Holcomb calling this one of the most comprehensive and long term roads plans in the country. The plan includes maintenance projects and new construction across the state.

Gov. Holcomb currently is undecided on the cold beer sales issue. Lawmakers voted to ban convenience stores from selling cold beer, in the aftermath of cold beer sales by Rickers convience stores. Rickers added sit down dining which currently allows them to apply for and receive a permit to sell cold beer.

