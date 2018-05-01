Home Indiana Indiana Governor Requests Flood Assistance For 27 Counties May 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb sent a letter to President Trump requesting a disaster declaration for 27 counties impacted by flooding in February and March.

Severe weather caused damaged to more than 1,800 homes between February 14th and March 14th, including 11 destroyed homes, 631 homes with major damage, 684 homes with minor damage and 539 homes impacted by flooding.

In a letter to President Trump, Gov. Holcomb requested funds for nine counties for individual assistance and 27 counties for public assistance.

FEMA estimated damages exceeded $19 million for individual damage, while assessments for the 27 counties eligible for public assistance has about $14 million in damages.

The nine counties requesting individual assistance include:

– Carroll

– Clark

– Elkhart

– Floyd

– Harrison

– Jefferson

– Lake

– Marshall

– St. Joseph

The counties included in the public assistance are:

– Benton

– Clark

– Crawford

– Dearborn

– Elkhart

– Floyd

– Fulton

– Gibson

– Harrison

– Jasper

– Jefferson

– LaPorte

– Marshall

– Newton

– Ohio

– Perry

– Porter

– Spencer

– St. Joseph

– Starke

– Switzerland

– Vanderburgh

– Vermillion

– Wabash

– Warren

– Warrick

– White

If approved, individual assistance programs could provide grants for temporary housing, home repairs and unlock other resources to help individuals and Hoosier business owners, including loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

If the public assistance is approved, federal funds may reimburse state and local response agencies for activities, such as emergency protective measures, debris removal, road repairs and some personnel costs.

To read the letter to President Trump go to Disaster Declaration Request.

