Indiana Governor Proposes Plan To Increase State School Funding

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is proposing a slight funding increase to state education.

Over the next two years, Gov. Holcomb’s plan suggests an increase of funding for K through 12 schools. This plan includes a 1% increase the first year and a two percent increase the second year. He also proposes doubling amount given to state funded preschool programs and $5,000,000 to open a new office against drug abuse.

Lawmakers will debate the budget plan over the next four months.

