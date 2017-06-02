Home Indiana Indiana Governor to Lead Economic Development Trip to Europe June 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is about to hit the road. The governor will lead an economic development team from the state to Europe. Holcomb has two stops on his agenda. One stop will be in Hungary where Indiana is expected to become the first U.S. state to establish formal framework with Hungary to promote a trade initiative.

Holcomb will also attend the Paris Air Show to promote Indiana’s aviation, automotive, and motor sports industries.

The group leaves on Monday, June 12th.

For more information, visit Indiana Economic Development Corp. – Europe Trade Mission 2017.

