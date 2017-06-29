Indiana Governor Issues Fair Chance Applications

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued an executive order to open up hiring polices in state government.

As of July 1st, initial employment applications in the executive branch will no longer ask if applicants have been arrested or convicted of a crime.

Governor Holcomb says its a way to provide a second chance for Hoosiers with criminal records.

Right now, state employment policy makes applicants report if they’ve been convicted of a crime that hasn’t been expunged or sealed by a court and also if they have any charges pending.

Comments

comments