Home Indiana Indiana Governor Holcomb Outlines His Vision for the Hoosier State January 17th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Eight days after taking office, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb outlines his vision for the Hoosier State during his first State of the State address

Governor Holcomb began his speech by listing the five pillars that require long term commitment, focus and new resources in order to cultivate a diverse economy. These pillars include funding roads and bridges for the next 20 years, develop a 21st century skilled and ready workforce, attack the drug epidemic in the state, and providing tax benefits for Hoosier veterans.

Comments

comments