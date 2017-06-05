Indiana Governor Holcomb Ceremoniously Signs ATV Bill

Indiana Governo Eric Holcomb makes a stop for a ceremonial bill signing at Sharon Elementary School. This bill was inspired by 11-year-old Kate Bruggenschmidt, who died two years ago in an ATV crash.

It passed the General Assembly earlier this year.

Now all off-road vehicle drivers and riders under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet.

Kate’s mom, and principal of Sharon Elementary, says it’s amazing the legislation passed so quickly.

Ashlee Bruggenschmidt said, “Whenever I started they said you’ll never get a helmet law passed, it will take years, it will get turned down so many times before, but I think it speaks volumes about the village of support that we have here in southern Indiana and also just the legislators, them listening.”

Ashlee says the signing at her school isn’t as much closure for her as it is excitement. She says she is amazed at the turnout for the ceremony.

