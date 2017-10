Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Governor Headlines Accelerate Municipalities At Aim Ideas Summit October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb makes a stop in Evansville. Holcomb headlined Accelerate Indiana Municipalities Ideas Summit.

He joined Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke in a Q&A session about transparent funding, rural development and the state’s economy.

It’s a fight he is putting at the forefront of his agenda.

There are several projects and programs Gov. Holcomb is working on to help the state’s opioid crisis.

