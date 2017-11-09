Home Indiana Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s is taking Hooiser’s to the “Next Level” in 2018 November 9th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is taking the Hooiser state to the “Next Level” in his 2018 agenda which he announced as the keynote speaker at the Jasper, Indiana 64th annual chamber of commerce meeting.

The chamber is celebrating a record-breaking year in job creation after nearly 29,000 jobs were added in 2017. Governor Holcomb’s agenda pushes to continue his work with building a strong workforce in Indiana, and also implementing four other pillars outlining legislative and administrative priorities.

Along with creating a strong diverse economy, the agenda will also focus on; maintaining and building the states infrastructure, developing a 21st century skilled and ready workforce, attacking the drug epidemic, and delivering great government services.

With his 2018 agenda, Governor Holcomb plans to focus on Hooiser’s who are in need of education, from elementary to adults going back to college, to prepare them for high wage jobs that are in demand.

