Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Delivers 2018 State of State Address January 9th, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb delivers his 2018 State of the State Address. Holcomb focused on five key pillars to move Indiana forward.

Cultivating a strong and diverse economy was the first of five pillars Holcomb talked about, and it goes hand in hand with the Governor’s third pillar of developing a 21st century skilled and ready workforce.

The Governor mentioned how Indiana is best in the Midwest and a top five state for doing business. Along with being top two in the nation for low cost living.

“But for all of our progress, we still have a long way to go and I’m excited about the journey ahead,” said Holcomb. “Our greatest challenge is that too many Hoosiers lack the education and skills for the jobs that are here today and being created tomorrow.”

Under these pillars Holcomb also proposed:

Helping at least 25,000 of the 700,000 Hoosier adults with some or no college degree make the decision to go back to college.

Helping at least 30,000 of the 475,000 Hoosier adults without a high school diploma get the education and skills they need to get a better job.

By 2020, graduate at least 1,000 Hoosiers in prison each year, so they can get high-demand, high-wage jobs when they are released.

“We have the resources to crack this code,” said Holcomb. “And we’re gonna put them to work for every student and worker in our state who wants to get ahead.”

The second pillar, maintaining and building the state’s infrastructure.

This year, the fifth section of I-69 will open, 10,000 miles of pavement will be resurfaced, 1,300 bridges will be repaired or replaced over the next five years, and a short and long term strategy will be drawn up for Indiana’s aging water infrastructure.

The next pillar is attacking the drug epidemic.

Holcomb wants to increase the number of opioid treatment locations from 18 to 27, so every Hoosier will have access to a treatment center within an hour drive.

The governor also has strong words for those choosing to deal or manufacture drugs.

“If you deal or manufacture illegal drugs that result in someone’s death, you will be charged with our highest level felony.” said Holcomb. “You will go to prison for a long long time.”

The fifth and final pillar of the governor’s address is to deliver great government service. Holcomb set a goal to become the state with the lowest infant mortality rate by 2024.

“623 babies didn’t live past a year old in Indiana in 2016,” said Holcomb. “We can and will save more of them.”

Holcomb says his five pillars will take the tools provided and put them to work to make life better for all Hoosiers.



