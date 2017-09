Home Indiana Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to Attend Toyota Event September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be stopping in Gibson County next week for a special event at the Toyota Plant in Princeton.

The facility is producing its 5 millionth vehicle, and will be hosting Power of Five ceremony.

It’ll tell the story from the plant’s first vehicle to present day.

The event is set for Wednesday, September 20th at 1 p.m.

Comments

comments