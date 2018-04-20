Home Indiana Indiana Governor Calls For General Assembly Special Session In May April 20th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has called for a special session of the Indiana General Assembly in May. The session will take place on Monday, May 14.

Governor Holcomb has called for the session to address bills that were left open when the legislature came to a close on March 14. Those bills include addressing school safety and federal tax changes.

According to the Constitution for the State of Indiana, the Governor has the power to call for a special session when they believe that the public welfare requires it.

Governor Holcomb is hoping that the General Assembly will vote for additional funding for the Indiana Secured School Fund, which will be used to help provide more safety for Indiana schools. He is also hoping that they will update the state’s tax code to conform to federal tax changes.

