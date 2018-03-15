Home Indiana Indiana Gov. Wants A Special Session To Pass More Bills March 15th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb is considering a special session to try and pass bills left unfinished.

The legislative session wrapped up last night with a flurry of activity.

Several bills made it through, and others died on the floor… but now Governor Holcomb wants a special session, calling lawmakers back to the statehouse after a slow moving legislation session left multiple bills on the chamber floor.

State representative Ryan Hatfield agrees things didn’t move as quickly as they should have.

“We simply weren’t able to pass much needed bills that included school funding. There were at least two of the governors agenda items that did not pass.”

Hatfield says the republican house and senate mismanaged the calendar, causing an unheard of measure.

“The extension by an hour was I’m not sure if it was even legal but it also would have required the whole entire process to start over, committees to meet again and it wouldn’t have provided us enough time.”

Hatfield says the lawmakers were focused on other agenda items, and not passing legislature such as the workforce bill.

“We spent the last 6 days of session honoring retiring legislators, but we didn’t make sure we had the time to pass important bills for Hoosiers… the tax payers shouldn’t stand for it.”

While lawmakers may have to go back into a special session to pass more laws, a bill to help so called dreamers was able to make its way through the session.

“It was important that we allowed in a state where we are having trouble making sure that we have enough licensed professionals to make sure that the dreamers and the daca recipients are able to receive those licensing if they are so qualified and so i was glad to see that pass.”

For now Governor Holcomb is looking at re-examining the bills that didn’t pass.

“We’ll put in the proper thoughtful consideration. We will look at all angles and sides of the discussion that occurred during the legislative process and well take them one by one and review every single word of every bill.”

Hatfield says if lawmakers are forced into a special session it could cost Hoosiers.

“There is a lot of tax payer dollars that would be used to go into a special session and its just a waste of money and it has nothing other to do than the mismanagement of the calendar.”

Comments

comments