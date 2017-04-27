Home Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Signs Several More Bills into Law April 27th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new budget and a transportation bill into law Thursday, but several other bills are now on the books in Indiana.

Among those new bills now on the books is one that overhauls the state’s vaping law.

That law will change what have been called “bad and burdensome” regulations that limited competition in the e-liquid market and essentially created a monopoly in the market.

Another bill that’s now law will make the state superintendent position an appointed one and not an elected one starting in 2025.

Gov. Holcomb also signed the religious liberties bill into law.

That will clarify state law to ensure student religious liberties aren’t infringed upon.

