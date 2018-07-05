Home Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Calls for AG Curtis Hill to Step Down July 5th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is calling for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to step down, following allegations of sexual harassment against Hill.

Four women, including a lawmaker, say Hill inappropriately touched them at a bar in March. Hill denies those allegations, but the head of the Indiana Democratic party is calling for him to resign.

Thursday, Gov. Holcomb released a statement, echoing that thought.

“Four women had the courage to step forward to report sexual harassment by the Indiana Attorney General. The findings of the recent legislative report are disturbing and, at a minimum, show a violation of the state’s zero tolerance sexual harassment policy. I concur with Sen. [sic David] Long and Speaker [sic Brian] Bosma that Attorney General Hill should resign, and I support a thorough investigation by the state’s Inspector General.”

To read the previous story about the allegations against Hill, click here:

AG Curtis Hill Accused of Sexual Harassment

Comments

comments