Indiana Gov. Announces Low-Interest Disaster Loans for Dubois and Surrounding Counties

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is announcing low-interest disaster loans for Dubois and surrounding counties related to the flooding in late April. These loans are available to residents, businesses and non-profit organizations through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Other counties that are eligible for low-interest disaster loans, include Crawford, Daviess, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Spencer, and Warrick.

Businesses and private non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster loans to other small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and small aquaculture businesses to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

Applicants can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s website at SBA Disaster Loans.

Applications and information can be found at SBA Disaster Loans, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, at 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Applications for property damage will be accepted through August 14th. The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 14, 2018.

