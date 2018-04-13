Home Indiana Indiana GOP Senate Candidate Accused of Violating Ethic Laws April 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

U.S. Republican Senate candidate Todd Rokita is accused of violating ethics laws while serving as Indiana’s secretary of state. Rokita is running to face off against Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly in the upcoming election.

State GOP officials discovered that a computer in Rokita’s statehouse office frequently logged in to the database full of detailed campaign information on activists and donors in 2009.

They froze his access to the system but restored it after Rokita complained. Indiana law prohibits state employees from engaging in political activity while serving in office.

His spokesman says he used the database as his personal Rolodex which they say is legal but Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson says that’s not the case.

