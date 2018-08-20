Home Indiana Indiana GOP Files Ethics Complaint Against Sen. Joe Donnelly August 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Republican Party files a formal ethics complaint against Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly. According to the party, senator allegedly used taxpayer-funded resources for campaign purposes.

The Indiana GOP says it became concerned after Donnelly’s federal office posted a short video of his meeting with U.S. Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Donnelly’s team posted a video of the meeting to youtube.

The GOP filed the ethics complaint saying Donnelly used taxpayer money to pay for the meeting and to record it, and he will likely use the video for campaign ads.

Donnelly’s office called the complaint a “political stunt.”

The GOP is asking Donnelly’s office to remove the footage and apologize to voters.

Comments

comments