Home Indiana Indiana GOP Embarking on Right Track Tour October 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Braun, and Indiana’s statewide Republican team will be making stops across Northwest and Southern Indiana.

They will be making the visits this weekend as part of the Indiana Republican Party’s Right Track Results Tour.

“As the Right Track Results Tour crisscrosses Indiana, we’re hearing from Hoosiers everywhere who are upset that Democrat Joe Donnelly betrayed us,” said Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party. “Democrat Donnelly voted against repealing Obamacare, voted against President Trump’s tax cuts and voted against confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And in just under two weeks, Hoosiers are fired up to vote against Democrat Donnelly!”

The tour, which includes meet-and-greets and rallies, will visit La Porte and Valparaiso on Friday with Braun and Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Auditor Tera Klutz and Treasurer Kelly Mitchell.

Governor Eric Holcomb will then join the tour on Saturday with stops in Plainfield, Jeffersonville, Evansville and Washington.

Running through Election Day, the tour will showcase that Indiana Republicans, from the Courthouse, Statehouse and White House, are delivering results for Hoosiers.

Through Republicans’ work balancing budgets, growing the state’s workforce and helping companies create jobs, Indiana is on the right track and America is getting back on the right track.

Comments

comments