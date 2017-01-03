Home Indiana Evansville Indiana General Assembly Could Increase Gas Tax This Session January 3rd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Drivers at the pumps in Indiana may soon have to pay more for their gas. The now Republican-controlled General Assembly will consider approving vehicle related tax hikes to fund Indiana roads and bridges.

The $.18 tax in Indiana hasn’t been raised since 2003.

The reason lawmakers are once again considering raising the tax is to find about $1 billion to maintain Indiana roads and bridges.

If lawmakers do pass a gas tax increase, drivers will likely have to pay about $.10 more per gallon at the pump. Meaning some drivers may have to re-budget or watch their spending.

“I’d probably have to cut back a little bit,” said Jamie Long, driver. “Maybe not go out to eat as much or whatever we may do a little extra just to make up for the extra.”

44News will follow the future of the gas tax increase throughout the General Assembly.

