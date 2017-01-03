Indiana General Assembly Could Increase Gas Tax This Session
Drivers at the pumps in Indiana may soon have to pay more for their gas. The now Republican-controlled General Assembly will consider approving vehicle related tax hikes to fund Indiana roads and bridges.
The $.18 tax in Indiana hasn’t been raised since 2003.
The reason lawmakers are once again considering raising the tax is to find about $1 billion to maintain Indiana roads and bridges.
If lawmakers do pass a gas tax increase, drivers will likely have to pay about $.10 more per gallon at the pump. Meaning some drivers may have to re-budget or watch their spending.
“I’d probably have to cut back a little bit,” said Jamie Long, driver. “Maybe not go out to eat as much or whatever we may do a little extra just to make up for the extra.”
44News will follow the future of the gas tax increase throughout the General Assembly.