Home Indiana Indiana Gas Prices On the Rise October 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Drivers across the Hoosier state may notice prices are starting to climb at the pump.

The National Average of a gallon of regular gas is now $2.88.

That’s the highest gas prices have been to start the month of October since 2014.

It’s also 32 cents higher than a year ago.

Comments

comments