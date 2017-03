Home Indiana Indiana Free File Helping Students with Taxes March 12th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

Hoosier college students could get their taxes done for free thanks to a state program.

According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, students enrolled in school who earn less than $64,000 a year could qualify for Indiana Free File.

It’s a electronic filing program the state says is easy, accurate and could improve tax return amounts.

For more information go to http://www.in.gov/dor/4584.htm.

