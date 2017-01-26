Home Indiana Indiana Fraud Suspect Now Charged With Child Molestation January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A New Albany, Indiana man charged with several counts of fraud is now facing several child molestation charges. After a two month investigation, authorities are charging 58-year-old Stephen Recker with three counts of child molestation.

Authorities say the victim told them the molestation happened in 2014 in the Jasper area. They say the victim was younger than 14 at the time of the reported incident.

Recker has been in custody since December 16th on several fraud charges in Dubois County. Those offenses were investigated by the indiana State Police and Recker has been held on a $25,000 bond. Police say Recker took more than $500,000 from several individuals while acting as a financial advisor and did not pay them back. He faces 19 felony charges including four counts of theft, corrupt business influence, and 12 counts of securities fraud.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant Thursday for the child molestation charges. Recker appeared in court Thursday and is now also being held on a $20,000 cash bond for the three counts of child molestation charges.

