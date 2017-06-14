Home Indiana Indiana Fire Marshal Reminds Hoosiers About Firework Rules June 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is reminding Hoosiers of how to keep from getting hurt during your summer celebrations.

The Fire Marshal says more firework injuries happen during the Fourth of July holiday period than any other time of year.

In fact last year, more than 70% of all the fireworks injuries in Indiana happened between July 1st and 7th.

There were 230 such injuries in 2016 alone.

As a reminder: kids should never be allowed to handle or be near fireworks without an adult.

For more information on firework safety rules, click here

Comments

comments