Indiana Files Lawsuit to Defend Out of State Tax Law August 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris

The state of Indiana is suing in defense of a new law that would let the state collect tax from out of state businesses. The suit was filed by Attorney General Curtis Hill against Wayfair and Overstock.com

That law took effect in July and requires businesses that sell at least $100,000 a year or have 200 separate transactions to collect sales tax even if they’re not physically located in the state.

Governor Holcomb wants the US Supreme Court to reverse its 25-year-old ruling that says those out of state retailers don’t have to collect the tax. He says the court needs to consider the growth of online sales in reevaluating the ruling.

