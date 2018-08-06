Home Indiana Indiana Father Facing Charges After His Son Ate Meth August 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Seymour, Indiana man is facing charges after his 8-year-old son dies from ingesting methamphetamine. Curtis Collman says his son woke him up and asked for breakfast but Collman told him there was no food in the house.

Collman admitted to leaving meth on a plate in the family room and investigators say the boy consumed the drugs thinking it was food.

A family friend picked up the phone to call 911 but says Collman ripped the phone out of her hand and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

Rita Cook, grandmother, says, “I got to say my goodbyes. I kissed him as I hugged him, I told him I loved him. And I told him, I said, ‘I’m jealous, ’cause you’re at the streets of gold with Jesus, and I’m down here. But I love you with everything I got’.”

Police said the boy died with enough meth in his system to kill a grown man.

