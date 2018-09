Home Indiana Indiana Farmland Goes Up in Value September 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Hoosiers who own farmland may be smiling a little wider this year.

According to the annual Purdue Farm Value report, the average price of Indiana farm ground and the average cash rent are both up.

That reverses several years of declining value in both categories.

Hoosier farmland value are up 2%, and cash rents are up just under 3%.

The full report can be seen by clicking here.

