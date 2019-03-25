Indiana Farm Bureau Celebrates 100 Years With Food Campaign

One Tri-State community is being recognized for its contributions. The Posey County Office donated more than 8,400 pounds of food to food pantries and the Partners in Food Program.

It’s part of a challenge launched by the Indiana Farm Bureau. They started the ‘100 Pounds for 100 Years’ campaign in celebration of 100 years of serving the Hoosier state.

Each county in Indiana was challenged to collect 100 pounds of food for local charity. Hoosiers far surpassed expectations collecting more than 100,000 pounds of food to give to more than 90 charities.

