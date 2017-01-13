Home Indiana Indiana Family Expresses Benefits of Cannabis Oil for Epileptic Daughter, Hope for SB15 January 13th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Senator Jim Tomes sees parents in the Hoosier state struggling to find medicine to help their child suffering from epileptic seizures. Senate Bill 15 would give them another option, another opportunity for hope.

“I‘m finally getting to meet who Makenzie is,” said Lydia Hoops, Makenzie’s mom. “Because she has personality.”

Four-year-old Makenzie is now a spunky, outgoing child, but that wasn’t always the case. At four-months-old she had a seizure and was later diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a form of intractable epilepsy cause by a mutated gene in the brain. It causes numerous types of seizures with many different triggers. Her family tried more than 12 different pharmaceutical drugs, but nothing really ever helped.

“She was always very tired, she would even drool and stuff from the medicine having her so doped up,” said Hoops. “Or it would be opposite and it would have her so aggressive she was hard to be around.”

A year ago Makenzie started a trial with cannabis oil, also known as CBD oil, after seeing a doctor at Kosair Charities Research Unit at the University of Louisville. Since then, she’s been nearly seizure free.

“She’s full of life and that is because she’s been able to be pulled off a lot of the pharmaceutical drugs and she is on the cbd oil,” said Hoops. “And it has given her overall a better life.”

A better life is something Senator Jim Tomes hopes to give more children like Makenzie. That’s why he’s sponsoring Senate Bill 15. It would allow children with a form of epilepsy to access CBD il legally in Indiana.

“There’s no guarantee this works in every case and I understand that because I‘ve done research on it too,” said Senator Jim Tomes, (R.) “But in cases where it does work and it does have a good track record, that these families at least will have a light of hope that they can reduce or eliminate these seizures.”

For many families, like Makenzie’s, they’ve tried everything possible to stop the seizures and they’ve reached a point where there was nothing left to try, except CBD oil.

The Doctors at Kosair’s keep prolonging the trials Makenzie is on to allow her to continue to have access to CBS oil until it is legal in Indiana. But still, without this bill passing Hoops doesn’t know how much longer they’ll be able to continue to keep Makenzie on these trials. She hopes during this legislative session, lawmakers keep an open mind when voting on this bill.

“If you could have something for your kid so you don’t have to worry about if they’re gonna wake up the next day because they had a seizure in the middle of the night you would do it,” said Hoops. “You definitely would.”



