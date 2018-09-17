Home Indiana Indiana Fails to Meet Family and Medical Leave Act Requirements September 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A report released by the National Partnership for Women and Families gave Indiana a grade of “D” for failing to provide basic workplace protections that go beyond federal law.

The report says half of the country, Indiana included, are doing little or nothing beyond what federal law requires to ensure that workers don’t risk their pay or their jobs when taking time off for personal reasons. These reasons include caring for a new child, recovering from an illness, or seeking health care services.

In the report, grades are based on how well state laws help people manage their work, health, and care needs. States that guarantee workers access to paid or unpaid workplace leave beyond the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) are likely to receive higher grades. In the short, the report found the following:

Not a single state earns a grade of “A+.”

Only six states – California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Washington state – plus the District of Columbia earn a grade of “A” or “A-.”

Just six states receive grades in the “B” range, with Connecticut and Oregon each receiving a “B+.”

Thirteen states receive grades in the “C” range.

Fully half the states (25) earn grades of “D” (16 states) or “F” (nine states) because they are doing little or nothing to offer additional protections to working families. The nine failing states are Alabama, Idaho, Michigan*, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

In 2016, Indiana received a “D-” based on its support of new and expecting parents. This year’s report expanded by grading states on laws that help all working people like new parents, people caring for the ill, injured or disabled family members, and workers addressing their own needs.

A national survey done by PerryUndem and Bellwether Research and Consulting for the National Partnership found that four in five voters believe the FMLA should be upgraded.

The grades are based on whether states have enacted laws in one or more of the following categories:

More expansive unpaid leave to address family and medical needs.

Paid sick time for routine short-term personal or family health needs.

Paid family and medical leave for more serious longer-term family or medical health needs.

Requirements that the sick time employers provide voluntarily also be available to workers who need to care for a sick family member.

The full report can be viewed by clicking here.











