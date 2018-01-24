Home Indiana Indiana Fails the American Lung Association Report January 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The grades are in and Indiana isn’t doing it’s best to help Hoosiers quit smoking. The American Lung Association gives Indiana three Fs and nothing higher than a C.

The Association says the biggest flaw is a lack of funding for programs to help Hoosiers quit. Lawmakers increased funding last year bringing this year’s total to $7.5 million.

It could be why a higher percentage of Hoosiers use tobacco than most states. The report says 23 percent of adult in the state use it. The national average is under 16.5. That costs the state $3 billion annually in health care costs.

Indiana’s grade could improve if the legislation passes at the statehouse. One would increase the tax on cigarettes, the other would raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

Below are the grades given by the Association:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F

Strength of Smoke-free Workplace Laws – Grade C

Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade F

Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade F

Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21 – Grade F

Comments

comments