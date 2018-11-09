Indiana Educators Experiencing Teacher Shortage

Indiana educators are noticing a new trend when it comes to hiring teachers.

A number of school leaders say there’s a teacher shortage, especially in specific fields.

This problem impacts smaller communities and inner cities, but educators are finding alternatives to address the problem.

Michael Duckworth teaches English and Special Education at North Posey High School under an emergency contract while working toward his Master’s Degree through Oakland City University.

Duckworth says this teacher shortage isn’t exclusive to North Posey, and it’s impacting the entire state.

“There’s 110 Special Education jobs open right now. There’s 50 math jobs. There’s 50 to 60 science jobs open right now. So, that means schools aren’t able to get the teachers out there,” Duckworth said.

North Posey Principal Dr. Scott Strieter said fewer people are applying for teaching positions, and that makes it that much more difficult to track down qualified candidates.

“What ends up happening, when larger schools end up having retirements or their people move on, the next thing you know is that your really good Chemistry or Physics teacher is going to another corporation,” Dr. Strieter said.

Dr. Strieter said the problem forces education leaders to think outside the box by working with area universities to track down students.

“It is a great concern that with Math and Science, the candidates just aren’t there anymore,” Dr. Strieter said.

Meantime at University of Evansville, Sophomore Alexa Butler said she can’t wait to become a Math teacher.

“I struggled with Math, honestly. There was one teacher that made the difference and explained things so well that I actually understood it,” Butler said.

Despite Butler’s excitement to teach, she said she’s not surprised by the shortage following the reaction she gets from people when she tells them her future plans.

“Most of the time it is very negative honestly, and a lot of people go, ‘Oh, you want to be a math teacher?’ Then, they hear I want to do middle school, and they’re even more astonished. I’ve had a lot of my own teachers tell me to not go into teaching and education and all that. So, it’s been a very negative feeling about the profession altogether,” Butler said.

Even with Hoosier educators working with area colleges to track down students like Michael and eventually Alexa, educators say they’re also examining the possibility of FaceTime or Skype-style courses where students would come to class, but their instructor might be teaching by phone or computer in a neighboring community, district, or even across the state via Livestream.

However at this point, a few educators are only discussing this possibility, and it’s not something they see happening in the near future.

“Being a parent and having kids who go into a school building and knowing there’s a shortage in Math and even in the Special Education side . . . If my kid needs those services, they might not have the resources available to them,” Duckworth said.

Right now there are at least 32 teachers at North Posey High School, and three are currently working under an emergency contract.

Michael Duckworth said the transition-to-teaching program is nothing new, but it could become more common if the shortage continues.

At this time, Indiana educators are encouraging anyone with an interest in teaching to look into it further.

