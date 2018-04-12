Home Indiana Indiana DOR Warns Against Claiming False Tax Deductions April 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers against making false claims to avoid paying taxes. The DOR says taxpayers have the right to contest tax liabilities, but still have to follow the law, and acknowledge their responsibility to pay.

Some examples of invalid arguments include a first amendment right to refuse to pay on religious grounds, claiming only federal employees are required to pay federal taxes, or only foreign income is taxable.

Other examples can be found by clicking here.

The department says using these, or other frivolous claims, can lead to paying fines or serving jail time.

To find the first 11 installments of the IRS Dirty Dozen tax scams of 2018 click here.

Making False Claims To Avoid Paying Taxes Could End With Penalties

Comments

comments