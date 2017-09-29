Home Indiana Indiana DNR Will Waive Entrance Fees At State Parks, Forest Recreation Areas September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

If you’re looking for something to do outside this weekend, Indiana is hosting a free parks weekend. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees at state parks and state forest recreation areas Saturday, September 30th.

This is in recognition of National Public Lands Day, which is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.

There are several volunteer opportunities at parks around Indiana, including Harmonie State Park in New Harmony and Patoka Lake in Birdseye.

Parks will also offer hikes, pioneer activities, crafts, and live bird shows.

For a complete list of parks, visit Indiana DNR.

