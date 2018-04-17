Home Indiana Indiana DNR: Stop Planting Ornamental Pear Trees April 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is urging homeowners to stop planting ornamental pear trees. Officials say ornamental pear trees, most commonly referred to as Bradford Pears, have been popular landscaping trees in the Hoosier state for decades, but they’re overcrowding native Indiana trees.

Homeowners and landscapers are asked to stop planting the trees and replace them, if possible.

These trees, Bradford, New Bradford, Cleveland select, autumn blaze, Aristocrat, capitol, Chanticleer, and dozens of others, are invasive species. An invasive specie is an organism that isn’t native to a specific location and does harm to either the economy, plants, or animals.

In addition to being invasive, they are structurally weaker and easily damaged by storms compared to native trees.

If you are looking for an alternative flowering tree for Indiana, serviceberry trees are an option. They have similar white blooms in the spring and fruits that attract wildlife.

Eastern redbuds, which grow quickly, with eye-catching lavender flowers in the spring are another option.

