Home Indiana Indiana Department of Revenue Looking For Customer Feedback June 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Department of Revenue is holding its annual public hearing at the Indiana Government Center South Building. It will take place next Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Customers and stakeholders will be able to share their ideas on how the agency can improve policies, processes, and procedures.

In an effort to increase transparency the meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook for the first time. The public can also submit feedback by email if they can’t make it to Indy.

Emails can be sent to Media@dor.in.gov with the subject line “Annual Public Hearing”.

Comments

comments