Indiana Democrats Hold Grassroots Day of Action

A little rain didn’t stop Vanderburgh County Democrats from holding a grassroots day of action. Indiana Democratic party Chairman John Zody was in Evansville to help out with making calls to voters.

The group was calling voters to obtain information on which issues matter most to the people. Zody says this information is very important to the candidates during the midterm elections in 2018.

Volunteers say they found out that honesty, healthcare, and education matter most to voters in Vanderburgh county right now.

Another goal of the day of action was to obtain signatures for Joe Donnelly’s next Senate race. He wants to be back on the ballot in 2018 but needs 500 signatures in each congressional district to do so.

