44News | Evansville, IN

Indiana Democratic Nominee William Tanoos Answers Questions

Indiana Democratic Nominee William Tanoos Answers Questions

September 22nd, 2018 Campaign 2018, Community Comment, Gibson County, Indiana, Posey County, Warrick County

Facebook Twitter

As election day nears, we are continuing to quiz candidates on specific issues related to this years campaign.

Today’s candidate is Democratic Nominee for Indiana’s Eight District Congressional Seat William Tanoos.

Would you favor an increase in the Federal minimum wage, if so, how much?

Should the Federal Government require employers to provide paid paternal leave for new mother and fathers, if so, how much?

Would you support or oppose efforts to eliminate ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency?

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.