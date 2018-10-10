44News | Evansville, IN

Indiana Democratic Candidate Casts Vote in Hometown

October 10th, 2018 Indiana

Indiana Democratic candidate for the 8th Congressional District William Tanoos has voted in his hometown of Terre Haute.

Tanoos was seen at the polls holding his son as he cast his vote on the first day of Early Voting.

