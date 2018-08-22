Indiana Democrat Party UNITY Dinner Kicks Off

The Vanderburgh County Democrat Party hosts their UNITY dinner at the Tropicana Wednesday night. The keynote speaker is Indiana’s own Dana Black.

She’s been a volunteer for the minority engineers program in Indianapolis since 2007. Regardless of your party affiliation, Black had this to say:

“Get out and vote. Just get out and vote. Complacency and inaction breeds contempt and people are not happy. No matter what your value system is. Get out and vote and be involved in the process. Everyone has the process to be involved.”

Black is also the host of the radio show Turn Left and the co-host of the podcast Policy with a Purpose and is a monthly contributor to Indiana Business Journal’s Forefront.

