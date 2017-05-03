Home Indiana Indiana Deer Hunters Donate to Feed Hungry Hoosiers May 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana deer hunters have donated more than 65,000 pounds of venison in 2016-2017 to feed hungry Hoosiers. The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry, and the Dubois County Sportsmen Club to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.

Participating organizations notify food banks throughout Indiana when venison is ready to be collected from certified Sportsmen Benevolence Fund butchers.

Food banks distribute venison to soup kitchens and food pantries to feed hungry citizens. The average cost of each meal is 35 cents.

In the 2016-17 hunting season, hunters donated 65,443 pounds of venison, which is equivalent to 261,772 meals.

During the 2015-2016 season, hunters donated more than 67,000 pounds of venison.

