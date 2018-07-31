Home Indiana Indiana Debate Commission Sets Date for U.S. Senate Debates July 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

One of the most important midterm races in the nation is fast approaching.

The U.S. Senate Debates are scheduled for October 30th of this year. Incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly, Republican Mike Braun, and Libertarian Lucy Brenton will be participating.

“Since our first debate in 2008, we have had debates in venues open to the public every election year,” and commission President Gerry Lanosga. “We’re committed to making sure voters interests are primary and that questions submitted by the public will be asked of the candidates.”

A live watch party will be held at the Indy Chamber for its membership in an adjacent space at Newfields for its well known HobNob event.

The general public are invited to reserve tickets for the debate, which the commission expects to go quickly. Tickets are limited to two per person, and audience member must adhere to the rules for debate attendance. Those rules can be seen by clicking here.

Voters can also watch the livestream from home on the commission’s website as well as submit proposed questions for the candidates.

The debate commission is finalizing details and will announce a location and ticketing details for the event soon.

Ticket information can be found by clicking here.

