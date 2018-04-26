Home Indiana Indiana DCS Over Budget By $284 Million April 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Department of Child Services has gone over its budget with two months left in the fiscal year. Indiana DCS went over its budget by $284 million.

Lawmakers gave the agency $125 million more for the 2018 fiscal year than in previous years. There has been $324 million in excess funds could be shifted to the DCS, if needed.

State officials say the Family and Social Services Administration and Medicaid reserves have been providing most of the excess funds.

The Indiana DCS Director says the agency will have a better idea of what resources it needs after the report is completed in June.

