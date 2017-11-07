Indiana D.O.C: Vanderburgh County Jail not in Compliance

The Indiana Department of Corrections issues a letter of noncompliance to the officials with the Vanderburgh County Jail. The Vanderburgh County Commissioners and Council have 180 days to develop a plan of action to become compliant.

Six things in the Vanderburgh County jail are not up to the Indiana Department of Corrections standards:

The jail is overcrowded and the number of inmates exceeds the rated capacity of the jail

Each inmate shall have access to a bed

There shall be at least one toilet and one shower per 12 inmates

There shall be at least 35 square feet per inmate in a cell area and there shall be at least 50 square feet per inmate in a dorm area.

There shall be an objective classification system in place to properly house, segregate and accommodate inmates with special needs.

There shall be sufficient personnel in the jail at all times to provide adequate supervision of inmates and to ensure staff and inmate safety.

The same problems are being echoed at facilities across the Hoosier State. Forty-four out of 92 Indiana jails received noncompliance letters, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says these letters were not a surprise.

” They have too many inmates, that’s all there is to it.” said Sheriff Wedding. “And each of them fight the same old battles. Where are we going to get the funds to build additional space?”

With this noncompliance letter on the desks of Vanderburgh County Commissioners and Council, it doesn’t mean in six months the issue will be fixed, but officials will have had to come up with a way to pay for their plan.



