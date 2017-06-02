Home Indiana Indiana Court of Appeals Rules Lethal Injection Drug Change Illegal June 2nd, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana Pinterest

Lethal injections in Indiana are at the center of the latest controversy involving execution protocols in death penalty states. On Thursday the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Roy Lee Ward, a man who has been on death row for nearly 10 years. Ward was convicted and sentenced in Vanderburgh County in 2007 for the rape and murder of 15 year old Stacy Payne. The murder case originated in Dale, Indiana in 2001 where Ward entered the Payne home and brutally raped and killed Payne.

Ward is one of 12 death row inmates currently awaiting execution in the state. In 2013, the death row inmate was granted a stay of execution. In his latest lawsuit he claims Indiana Department of Corrections violated its own rules by adding a new drug called Brevital to its lethal injection protocol, violating state law. The lawsuit claims proper procedures were not followed when choosing Brevital and advocates say it subjects inmates to a drug cocktail that might not work correctly.

Indiana Department of Corrections is a state agency and therefore is required to adhere to the Administrative Rules and Procedures Act, “The Indiana prisons however felt they were exempt from the Administrative Rules and Procedures Act and informally adopted its new execution protocol. There are a lot of reasons why that is not a good idea,” said Death Penalty Information Center Executive Director, Robert Dunham.

Perhaps the number one reason the decision was not a good idea is the drug IDOC choose to use is a drug that has never been used before in any U.S. Execution. While the ruling does not reverse death row inmates sentences it brings up a major argument of the death penalty as the ruling will ultimately delay executions, “I do tend to agree that it does take too long but I think it would have more of a deterrent effect if the process were sped up somehow but that is not reality,” said Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry.

The Ward case is one with a long history in the courts. The case was originally tried in Spencer County where the crimes occurred. A jury convicted Ward but that conviction was overturned on appeal citing pre-trial publicity and no change of venue. The case ended up being moved to Vanderburgh County with Judge Robert Pigman residing. In Vanderburgh County, a second jury recommended Ward be sentenced to death.

Former Spencer County Prosecuting Attorney Jon Dartt provided this statement to 44News, “Mr. Ward is attempting to do everything possible under the law to block his death sentence because he wants to live. So did Stacy Payne. We will never forget how brutally Roy Lee Ward raped and murdered 15 year old Stacy Payne. She fought so hard against him and she fought so hard to live. Ironically, the lethal injection procedure he is fighting pales in comparison to the way he viciously murdered her. We patiently wait for full justice for her, her family, the two juries who found Mr. Ward guilty and our community. Stacy deserves and justice requires that Roy Lee Ward be given the harshest punishment available under the law.”

