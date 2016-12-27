Indiana County Repeals Horse Manure Fine

A southern Indiana county with a large Amish population repeals a recently passed ordinance that would have fined people if their horses left manure on county roads.

Orange County commissioners voted 2-to-1 last week to repeal the ordinance after discovering many people were unhappy with the rule. The measure passed in November and included a minimum $250 fine.

It also would have required horse owners to fit the animals with diaper-like devices when they ventured onto county roads. Complaints about people’s cars tires getting caked with manure spurred the ordinance.

