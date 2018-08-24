Home Indiana Indiana Conservation Officer Wins DNR Law Enforcement’s Pitzer Award August 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana Conservation Officer Tony Mann was presented with DNR Law Enforcement’s Pitzer Award at a statewide meeting on August 17th.

The award is given annually to the top field officer in the state selected from 10 District Officer of the Year award winners.

Mann has served in District 7 since 1997, where he is assigned to Martin and Dubois counties. He began his career as a conservation officer in 1990, when he was assigned to Boone County.

In the summer 2017, Mann made 104 enforcement actions in an attempt to educate the public in boating, logging more than 170 hours of boating-related activity for the year.

Mann also serves DNR Law Enforcement as a defensive tactics instructor, National Archery in School Program instructor, and tree-stand accident investigator.

During his 26 years of service as an Indiana conservation officer, Mann previously had received recognition as District 7 Officer of the Year, District 7 Boating Officer of the Year, and the District Hunter Education Officer of the Year.

The Pitzer Award is named for James D. Pitzer, who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 1, 1961, in Jay County while investigating illegal hunting activity.

