Indiana Congressman Pushes For First-of-its-kind Veteran Crisis Line November 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s a move in Washington, DC aimed at helping veterans who are contemplating suicide. Indiana Congressman Jim Banks is behind the first-of-its-kind initiative.

The house is moving closer to passing a measure that would for the first time help determine the effectiveness of the “Veterans Crisis Line.”

The hotline was created a decade ago to combat an increase in veteran suicides. Congressman Banks say it’s needed more than ever before.

“The hotline is being used by our veterans. It is also emblematic of the situations our veterans face – those who are contemplating suicide, suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries,” says Banks.

A final vote is expected later this week.

Banks says since its creation the hotline has received 3 million calls and tens of thousands of text messages.



