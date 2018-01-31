Home Illinois Indiana Congressman Bucshon Offers Details After Train Crash In Virginia January 31st, 2018 Blaine Fentress Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A train carrying congressional Republicans to a retreat in West Virginia hits a truck near Charlottesville, Virginia, killing at least one person.

Indian 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon was aboard the train when the crash occurred and he is fine. Dr. Bucshon said he tried to stabilize the injured victims until emergency responders got to the scene.

At least one person has died and another is in critical condition.

In a statement, Amtrak says that the train hit a vehicle on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. EST in Crozet, VA.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members.

Indiana Senator Todd Young was also aboard the train, and took to Twitter and told his followers he wasn’t injured in the accident. He said to pray for those stuck in the vehicle.

Kentucky 2nd District Congressman James Comer also took to Twitter to say that he was aboard the train and was OK but, believes there were injuries on the ground.

My wife Kathryn and I were traveling to the annual House Republican retreat when our train collided with a truck, we are ok. We went to the scene and did what we could to help the injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragic accident and their families. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) January 31, 2018

I’m on the train w/members of Congress that was just involved in a crash. I’m ok. Most members are ok but serious injuries on the ground. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 31, 2018

I am on the train in Virginia and okay. It does not appear that there were serious injuries on the train. Please pray for those in the vehicle that was struck. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) January 31, 2018

Comments

comments