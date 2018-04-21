Home Indiana Indiana Congressman Believes Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize April 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Indiana Congressman Luke Messer believes President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Messer explained earlier today that if President Trump is able to disarm North Korea he deserves the Noble Peace Prize.

The idea was suggested by Messer in March after President Trump and Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un agreed to meet.

Now, Messer is renewing these claims stating “President Trump’s peace through strength strategy is making America safer and delivering results. This is more progress than we saw during the entire Obama Administration.”

This all comes after North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un issued a statement saying in part that “North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

North Korea plans to shut down a nuclear test site to guarantee transparency.

Donald Trump weighed in on this with a tweet saying “North Korea has agreed to suspend all nuclear tests and close up a major test site.

This is very good news for North Korea and the world- big progress! Look forward to our summit.”

North and South Korea will meet for a summit next for the first time in a decade.

